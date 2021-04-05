International Photo Contest on Hagia Sophia

The Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO) www.eiao.org, in the context of its activity for the promotion and preservation of the Christian Orthodox culture and in collaboration with the website OrthPhoto.net, organizes the third in a row photography contest on the theme: “Hagia Sophia: The churches of the Wisdom of God in history and in the world” and invites all interested parties to participate. Submissions are due May 31The purpose of the contest is to highlight the concept of the “Wisdom of God” in the modern world and to promote the churches that have been built in its honor for centuries.

The Church of the Holy Wisdom of God in the City of cities, Istanbul, the “Great Church,” the “Great Monastery,” is a unique monument with a universal character that “belongs to humanity and the world cultural heritage.”

Hagia Sophia of Istanbul was the model, which was followed by the building of hundreds of churches until today, all over the Orthodox world dedicated to the Wisdom of God. This dynamic that the Wisdom of God, Jesus Christ, has in the Orthodox world, wishes to depict and to describe by the present photo contest.

The Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO) is an international institution that was founded in 1993. Its registered office is in the Hellenic Parliament, in Athens.

The initiative for its creation came from the Hellenic parliament and today; the IAO is comprised of official parliamentary delegations, groups of M.Ps, or individual Members of parliament from 25 parliaments from all over the world. Parliamentary delegations from Member Parliaments of the organisation participate, namely: Albania, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Romania, the Federation of Russia, Serbia, Montenegro, Slovakia and Ukraine, as well as, groups of Members of Parliaments from Australia, Asia, Africa, and the U.S.A.

source thenationalherald.com