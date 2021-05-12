ISIS militants were released from prison step by step according to secret Turkish government document

“Individuals who were caught trying to enter our country illegally while operating in areas controlled by the ISIS in Syria have gradually been released”

According to secret intelligence dispatched by the Security General Directorate (Emniyet), militants of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) had been released in stages from prisons in the Turkish province of Adana, home to US and NATO allied troops near the Syrian border.

“Individuals who were caught trying to enter our country illegally while operating in areas controlled by the ISIS terrorist group in Syria and arrested on charges of ‘membership in an armed terrorist organization’ have gradually been released from prison,” the intelligence note filed on May 8, 2016, stated.

The document, obtained by Nordic Monitor, indicated that the security directorate transmitted classified information through an interagency cooperation mechanism called OBIPAS (Operational Information Sharing System, or Operasyonel Bilgi Paylaşım Sistemi in Turkish).

Read more: Nordic Monitor