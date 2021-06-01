Italian woman attacks Ryanair passenger over Covid mask argument (video)

She was not wearing a facemask

An irate Italian woman was filmed attacking another female passenger during an argument about facemasks on a Ryanair flight from Ibiza to Milan.

The woman lashed out at flight crew as she was dragged off the plane.

The flight required all passengers to wear a facial covering for the duration of the flight to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Footage of the flight circulated online last week. It is not clear when the incident took place.

According to local media reports, the Italian woman had been asked by other passengers to wear her mask.

The woman reacted by verbally insulting them.

As the confrontation escalated, she proceeded to spit on them and physically assault them.

