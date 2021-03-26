It’s official: The Acropolis Rally returns to the World Championship this year!

A comeback after an eight-year absence from the WRC restores this historic race to its rightful place

Acropolis Rally is included in the calendar of the world rally championship from this year, with its new chapter being written on 9-12 September 2021.

A comeback after an eight-year absence from the WRC restores this historic race to its rightful place. It is, after all, one of the most iconic rallies in the world.

Greece has managed to open a dialogue with the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and the management and promotion company of the WRC since last spring, among other things thanks to the proven proper management of the pandemic, which was commented positively by all international media.

