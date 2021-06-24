Ivana Knoll: The sexy model that sends her positive energy to Croatia (video-photos)

Is anyone actually watching the game?

Model Ivana Knoll has been on Croatia’s side during the Euro 2020.



Born in Germany, at the age of eight, the brunette beauty moved to Herzegovina and from there to Zagreb where she finished school.

Her fame skyrocketed in 2016 when she participated in the beauty pageants of Miss Croatia, as well as in the World Cup in Russia in 2018, where she caught everyone’s eye in the stands with her sexy presence.

Since then she has been approached by famous modeling agencies and her social media accounts are on fire!

In fact, Instagram has 437 thousand followers.

