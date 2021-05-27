Journalist Uzay Bulut unveils Turkey’s Genocidal past, ongoing Human Rights violations

U.S. President, Joe Biden formally recognized the massacre of Armenians by the Turkish Ottoman Empire during WWI as an act of genocide, as Armenians worldwide commemorate the 1915 Genocide of 1.5 million Armenians.

Turkey is a “dictatorship” that harshly penalizes citizens for criticizing the military, the Turkish nation, president, government institutions, or national heroes, says journalist Uzay Bulut. In an era of ‘alternative facts’ Bulut upholds truth and justice for the oppressed minorities in her homeland of Turkey by defying the autocratic government. Endangering her own safety and living in self-imposed exile is the sacrifice for continuing to unearth and publish articles on Turkey’s genocidal past and ongoing human rights violations.

Turkey’s systematic violations to a fair trial and misuse of “terrorism” charges restrict freedom of speech for its citizens. Some 80 media workers await in pre-trial detention or serving a “terrorism” sentence, reports The Platform for Independent Journalism (P24). With over 281,000 people in Turkish prisons, Amnesty International labeled Turkey as the world’s largest prison for journalists–ranking second after China says the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

See Also:

Mitsotakis: Europe has always been there for Greece & Greece has always been here for Europe

Greek-Australian man creates Google Map of Greek churches to connect Greeks across Australia

“There is no free press in Turkey. Meanwhile, many perpetrators of actual war crimes walk around free in Turkey as international observers report how jihadist terrorists, involved in Syria and Iraq wars, use Turkish territory for transit, refuge, human and goods trafficking,” says Bulut.

Un-Brainwashing Turkish Education

A Turkish citizen, Bulut earned a degree in translation studies from Istanbul’s Boğaziçi University, and a Master’s in media and cultural studies from Ankara’s Middle East Technical University. She began publishing articles, and after a brief stay in the U.S., returned to Turkey to renew her visa and has, since 2016, lived abroad–currently studying at the Israel Studies Department in the Ben Gurion University of the Negev.

Read more: Forbes