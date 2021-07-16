Juncker solves the riddle of Merkel’s mysterious trembling (videos)

The Chancellor was very concerned after the second incident. “I’m afraid that this will happen again and again”, she had told Juncker

In 2019 there was concern about Angela Merkel’s health in 2019, when she was caught on camera having a tremor that no one could explain.

During the official welcoming ceremony of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the powerful German Chancellor’s iron image cracked. During the German anthem, Merkel began to tremble uncontrollably, her body appearing to vibrate from her shoulders down. She seemed unable to control it, clenching her lips.



The image was repeated in other cases. Merkel was standing next to the German Federal President and her trembling caused new concern. However, the Chancellor assured the public that she is in good health. The next time, for reasons of precaution and to avoid comments, Merkel listened to the national anthem sitting down.

This was repeated during her meeting with the Finnish Prime Minister, with everyone staring at her, while her associates assured that she was following her program normally.

What had happened? The answer to the riddle was given years later by former Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

In a RTL documentary, Juncker reveals what she confessed to him. The Chancellor was very concerned after the second incident. “I’m afraid that this will happen again and again”, she had told Juncker.

“It was very embarrassing for her to have to be seated while receiving visitors from foreign countries. The main reason, however, was not psychological or mental, but rather a latent overwork. “This woman worked 17 and 18 hours a day, not even the most experienced men can stand that”, the politician revealed.