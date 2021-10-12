KINAL politician Fofi Gennimata urgently admitted to hospital

She has withdrawn from the race for party leader

Fofi Gennimata, President of the KINAL party, was admitted to the “Evangelismos” hospital last night with symptoms of incomplete intestinal obstruction.

After extensive examinations, the hospital said in a statement, it was found that the condition was due to a recurrence of an underlying disease.

Mrs. Gennimata has been fighting cancer, while her health condition is also affecting the internal party race for the leadership of the Movement for Change, as the current leader of the faction withdrew her candidacy.

In communication with her close associates, Mrs. Gennimata appeared optimistic that she would win this battle as well.

Her colleagues running against her for the leadership of the party immediately contacted her to wish her a speedy recovery.