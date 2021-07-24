Large fire rages in Corinth – One settlement evacuated (photos-video)

Shortly after 17:30, Greek authorities sent a message via its 112 services to the residents of the Ryto settlement to evacuate the area

According to the latest information, the fire has been partially contained, while the flow of traffic at the part of the Isthmus – Epidaurus provincial road that was closed has been restored.

A large fire broke out shortly after 5 in the afternoon in Upper Almyri Corinthia in a forest area. Shortly after 17:30, Greek authorities sent a message via its 112 services to the residents of the Ryto settlement to evacuate the area.

According to the fire brigade, the fire is categorised as “strong”. Forces of the fire brigade have arrived on the scene to contain the spread of the flames. Currently, there are 34 firefighters with 13 vehicles 1 hiking unit 2 helicopters, and 4 aircraft operating. According to a police decision, traffic has been interrupted in part of the provincial road, Isthmus – Epidaurus, for safety reasons.

Investigations to determine the causes of the fire are underway by the special crimes unit.