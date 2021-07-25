Large fire raging in Nafplio (photo)

A large fire is raging in a forest area in the local community of Arachneo, in the municipality of Nafplio, in Argolida.

37 firefighters, 12 vehicles, five hiking units are on site trying to quench the flames, while two helicopters and four aircraft are assisting in the operations. Early in the afternoon, the forces of the Fire Brigade were reinforced.

According to the local news website argolikeseidhseis.gr, the large fire is visible from all over the Argolida region.

The dense smoke from the burning vegetation can be seen from all over the prefecture but also from the neighbouring regions, as some sources say the plumes of smoke can be seen from as far away as Corinth and Arcadia.

The strong winds are hampering the efforts of the firefighters and the inaccessibility of the area.

Due to the strong winds, the flames spread rapidly and reached the mountain where wind turbines are installed.