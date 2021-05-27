Large forest fire in Keratea in East Attica burning

One settlement has been evacuated as a precautionary measure

UPD – The fire appears to have been partly contained by the Fire Brigade.

A large fire has broken out in Keratea, a town in East Attica.

The fire is burning in a forest area in the Rumundi area, while officials are trying to protect nearby houses in the region.

The Fire Brigade in cooperation with the local government is proceeding with a preventive evacuation of the residents who live around the spot where the fire broke out.

36 firefighters with 17 vehicles are operating on the spot, while two aircraft and a helicopter are assisting from the air.

“The fire started in a pine-covered area near houses. It is between Keratea and Lavrio 50 metres from the avenue “, the mayor of Lavriotiki Dimitris Loukas told protothema.gr.

“As a precautionary measure, we have an evacuation of the settlement of Rumundi underway. We sent a bus to pick up the residents but only two women were removed. We did not have to evacuate the whole settlement “, said Mr. Loukas.