Lefkada the top destination for British tourists, survey finds

Mykonos and Santorini are down on the list

The island of Lefkada is the top holiday destination for British tourists as reported by the tourist site tornosnews.gr.

Surprisingly, according to the survey by the British consumer organisation, “Which ?”, travelers rate the two most famous Greek islands of Mykonos and Santorini as the least attractive for their holidays compared to others.

Lefkada got an overall customer score of 86%, while Kefalonia, Crete, and Skiathos followed in their preferences, with Ithaca completed the top 5 list.

In a sample of 1,386 readers of its website about the evaluation of 13 Greek islands, Mykonos and Santorini seem to be paying the price for their success which led to their excessive costs.

Both islands collected only 2 out of five stars in the “calm-quiet” category and three stars in the “value for money” category.