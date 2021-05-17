Leicester FC apologise to Chelsea after player disrespected pennant (video)

Leicester City have reportedly apologised to Chelsea for the actions of Daniel Amartey during the Foxes’ FA Cup final celebrations at Wembley.

On Saturday evening, Leicester won the world’s oldest cup competition for the very first time in their history. Brendan Rodgers’ side recorded a 1-0 victory over the Blues, with Youri Tielemans’ stunning long-range strike the difference between the two sides.

Understandably, the Foxes players and staff celebrated jubilantly on the Wembley pitch and in their dressing room after the game.

Yet the actions of Amartey apparently crossed a line. The 26-year-old was videoed picking up the pennant given to Leicester by Chelsea ahead of the final and then flinging it over his shoulder to the floor.

source football.london