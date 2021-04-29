Man cuts off his penis, then jumps out of hospital in Corinth

A man in Corinth jumped out of his hospital room from the 2nd floor where he had been admitted after he had cut off his penis earlier.

According to korithostv.gr, the man, 35, was in the emergency ward of the Corinth hospital where he had been transported because he had cut off his member. The man from Xylokastro, according to the report, was taken to the hospital on the morning of Holy Thursday.

According to local media reports, before doctors were able to attend to his injury the man in a state of shock lunged out of the window and fell to the ground.

Luckily, he was not seriously injured from the fall while he is being given first aid by the hospital staff.

The man is reportedly suffering from psychological problems. Police are conducting an investigation into the causes of the accident.