Mark Ruffalo to join Emma Stone in Yorgos Lanthimos’s new movie

Hot on the heels of winning a well-deserved Golden Globe for his dual turns in I Know This Much Is True, Mark Ruffalo is set to star opposite Emma Stone in Poor Things, which will be the next film from The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos.

The project is set up at Searchlight Pictures and based on a book by famed Scottish author Alasdair Gray that has been described as both a “hilarious political allegory” and “a send-up of Victorian literature” as well as “a thought-provoking duel between the desires of men and the independence of women.”

Essentially, Poor Things is a re-imagining of Frankenstein in which the monster has been replaced with a beautiful, volatile erotomaniac named Bella Baxter (Stone) who is brought back to life with the brain of an infant. Allow me to explain…

