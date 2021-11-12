Mars Perseverance rover finds ‘something no one’s ever seen’ in its search for alien life

As well as looking for microbial life, the rover will also bring back samples of Martian geology

The Perseverance rover has taken a “look at something no one’s ever seen” scraping away at rocks on the surface of Mars.

The rover has been on the Red Planet since 25 October, examining the South Séítah region of the Jezero Crater, as part of Nasa’s search for extraterrestrial life – but took a brief pause recently during solar conjunction, where the sun blocked communication between Earth and Mars for the space agency.

As well as looking for microbial life, the rover will also bring back samples of Martian geology so scientists can develop a more accurate history of the planet’s climate.

See Also:

Menendez opposes F-16 sale to Turkey despite its promise to buy Russian jets if sale falls through

It used its abrading tool to scrape away at the foreign rocks to investigate the minerals inside.

Read more: yahoo