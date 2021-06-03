Media professor at Athens Uni accused of repeated sexual misconduct

The allegations claim he would ask for photos with sexual content of his students in exchange for him to pass them

The University Student’s Body at the Athens University has officially requested the removal of a professor of the Department of Communication and Media Studies at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (EKPA), following a plethora of complaints of sexual harassment, but also delinquent and sexist behaviour by the said professor.

According to the complaints that have been collected, the teacher sexually harassed the female students and made inappropriate proposals to them in exchange for passing them in his classes. According to allegations, the professor asked a female student to send him indecent photos.

Two students from EKPA, Maria Georgakopoulou, a graduate, and Ioanna Kardoulia, a student of the Department, appeared on Antenna TV morning talk show detailed their cases, but also what the Student Association is asking for.

Asked how long these incidents have been going on, Kardoulia noted that “as far as we know, there are complaints that what they are describing was going on up to ten years ago”, while, as she said, “an internal investigation (EDE) started two years ago when there were also written complaints”.

According to Ms. Kardoulia, “in the context of an assignment, he even commented on the bust of a student”, while as she stressed “sending him a photo with sexual content was a prerequisite to passing the course”, with Ms. Georgakopoulou adding that he requested students for such photos as part of the exercise.

