Mick Jagger went out for a beer in Charlotte and nobody recognized him! (photo)

In late September, the Rolling Stones gave a concert at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, USA. The night before, Mick Jagger sat down to drink a beer at the Thirsty Beaver Saloon, he left and nobody recognized him! He then posted a photo on his twitter account…



Jeremy Markovich, a journalist in the State of North Carolina, saw the photo of the lonely Mick on Twitter and wrote in North Carolina Rabbit Hole a report about this… riddle: one of the most recognizable people on the planet goes somewhere and he is unrecognizable. “I found on Twitter two people who had gone for a drink in Beaver last night,” Markovich wrote. “One of them, Zach Curtis, was there and left around 11:15 and he thinks Jagger would be there after he left. The other, Joshua Stone, arrived at about 10 a.m. and an hour later posted a photo with the caption ‘For a drink at The Thirsty Beaver in Charlotte’. However! Joshua thinks Jagger should have left by the time he got there”.

Out and about last night in Charlotte, NC pic.twitter.com/BWssvivAII — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 30, 2021

Markovich spent the whole night searching on social media to find a clue. No one had the slightest idea.

See Also:

EU Western Balkan Summit – PM Mitsotakis calls French Defence Treaty a historic agreement (photos)

The next morning, at 8:33, he put Jagger’s photo in Photoshop, making it brighter looking for traces. He looked at the photo of a lonely man drinking a beer on his own and everyone around him continued to do what they did, and not paying any attention.

“The photo was also looked at by Brian Wilson, the owner of the bar, who also had no idea that Jagger had gone there the night before for a beer. “I was not there. I lost it. I was putting my little daughter to sleep”, he told Markovich.

He had left Beaver around 5 and returned around a quarter to 12. And no gossip, no talk of Jagger being there.

“I do not even know exactly when he was there. Between 10 and 11, I think”, said Wilson. But as Markovich discovered, the people to the left of Jagger as we look at the photo stayed until the pub closed. They are regular visitors, and Wilson knows them. One of them looks at one of the most important rock singers who has walked this Earth; he smiles and has NO idea what his eyes see.

Markovich asked Wilson if he could talk to one of these regular guests. “Oh, no. We will be playing with their pain”, said the owner, knowing that they had tickets for the concert. “They will raise $400 for a concert ticket, but they do not recognize Mick Jagger when he walks through the door”, he added. The bartender did not recognize Mick Jagger either. “She is young”, Brian Wilson said.