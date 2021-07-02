Mickey Rourke for Bill Cosby: “He tried to rape my ex – I hope he falls & breaks his neck”

Following the news that Bill Cosby was released after serving less years in prison for sexual assault than the his original sentence, Mickey Rourke expressed his outrage with an extensive Instagram post about the 83-year-old comedian.

In his angry post, he seems really angry with Cosby.

The 68-year-old Hollywood star described Cosby as “very vicious” and expressed the wish now that he was released to fall and crumble as he goes down the stairs of his house and “breaks his neck”.

Mickey Rourke states in his post that there are double standards in the US in terms of legal treatment of rich and powerful compared to other citizens.

The actor also shares with his followers the shocking story of an ex-girlfriend about 83-year-old Cosby.

Read his post and his ex-girlfriend’s story.



