Mitsotakis at TIF: “Development for all” (videos-photos)

The Prime Minister was present at the opening ceremony of the TIF and participated at the meeting of the Board of TIF-Helexpo

The Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, spoke about interventions that will concern the whole of society during his first statements in Thessaloniki during the opening of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived at the TIF stands shortly before 10:30 in the morning.

The 85th Thessaloniki International Fair is dedicated to Greece with the central theme of the three-fold Past-Present-Future in the context of the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution.

Shortly after 11:00, the Prime Minister was present at the opening ceremony of the TIF and participated at the meeting of the Board of TIF-Helexpo.