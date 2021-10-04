Mitsotakis for France & Belh@arra: Unprecedented agreement for the national interests

“Elections will take place at the end of the four years”, he told the cabinet, “we all talk less while working harder”, he told the ministers

The Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, began his introductory position at the cabinet meeting with the importance of the Greek-French agreement for the country’s defense shielding and the supply of Belh@rra frigates.



As he said, the agreement with France is “unprecedented for the country. This is a development that obviously shields the Hellenic Armed Forces, as it is accompanied by the supply of three state-of-the-art frigates for our fleet, on top of the 24 Rafale fighters that strengthen our Air Force”, he said.

See Also:

Christian families in Syria torn apart by Turkey’s attacks

The Prime Minister then spoke about the two important elements of this agreement. “First, that in addition to the defense, it also has a positive financial footprint, because while it costs much less than the amounts of the initial offer, this contract can be served by the budgetary space we have. That is, it is worth more and costs less. And secondly, it brings Greece to the center of a great initiative of tomorrow’s Europe”.

Speaking about the economy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis noted that at the meeting we will “also talk about the incentives for strengthening, merging, growing small and medium enterprises. But also for the prospects of the economy in the next two years”.

Among other things, the Prime Minister characterized the debate on early elections as invalid and untimely, emphasizing that they will take place at the end of the four years, while he also accused SYRIZA of false leontarism on this issue.