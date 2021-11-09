Mitsotakis in the Central Committee of ND: There will be no more lockdowns in our country (video)

It should be recalled that Mr. Mitsotakis sent a message again yesterday, that the economy and society will not close again

The Prime Minister and President of New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, chairs at 12:00 the meeting of the ND Parliamentary Group.

It should be recalled that Mr. Mitsotakis sent a message again yesterday, that the economy and society will not close again during his meeting with the representatives in the field of catering and commercial stores.

At 17:30, the Prime Minister will meet with the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates, Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, at the Maximos Palace.

At 20:00 Kyriakos Mitsotakis will have a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, at the Maximos Palace. A joint press conference will follow.