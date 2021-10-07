Mitsotakis on Greece-France agreement: It shields our borders (video) (Upd.)

The Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, spoke in the Parliament about the Greek-French agreement. The other political leaders will follow too.

The discussion will be followed by the vote on the principle, the articles and the whole of the draft law: “Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Hellenic Republic and the Government of the French Republic on the establishment of a strategic partnership for cooperation in defense and security”.

It is reminded that based on the positions of the parties in the Committee of National Defense and Foreign Affairs in favor of the bill will be ND, Movement for Change and Hellenic Solution while SYRIZA, KKE and MeRA25 are expected to vote against it.

Alexis Tsipras is expected to reiterate the request for the existence of official diplomatic positions that will clarify that the defense agreement includes the maritime zones of sovereign rights (and not only the territory) in order for his party to vote.

However, for the leadership of the official opposition there is the additional headache of internal party objections to the line followed by the party as executives such as Mr. Nikos Filis, are said to disagree in principle with the Agreement but also with the further strengthening of the Armed Forces.