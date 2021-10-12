Mitsotakis: Pfizer’s investment in Thessaloniki is a historic moment for the country (video)

The Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, was in Thessaloniki where he attended the inauguration of the new facilities of the global Center for Digital Innovation and the global Center for Business Operations and Services of Pfizer.

In his introductory statement, the Greek head of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, noted that Thessaloniki is changing with the company’s investments in the city, creating jobs and emphasizing the advantages of our country and putting Greece strongly on the investment map.

“Pfizer’s investments contribute to the local and national economy”, Mr Bourla said, adding that Greece has the human resources to create a knowledge-based economy and now is the time to unleash that momentum.

“The employees at the Pfizer center have already exceeded 500, most of whom are scientists with postgraduate degrees and 15% of them are Greeks from abroad who returned to their homeland to work here”, he said.

He also added that according to a study by IOBE, Pfizer’s investment in Thessaloniki in the next 10 years will increase the GDP of Thessaloniki by 0.4%.

In Thessaloniki alone it will offer no less than 650 million euros.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis, the Deputy Minister of Health Mina Gaga, the Deputy Minister of Macedonia and Thrace Stavros Kalafatis, the SYRIZA MP Dora Avgeri, the Mayor of Thessaloniki Konstantinos Perivas Zervas the director of the Prime Minister’s Office in Thessaloniki Maria Antoniou and the US Consul in Thessaloniki, Elizabeth Lee.

The Prime Minister was welcomed earlier by the CEO of the company, Albert Bourla, who is born and raised in Thessaloniki, followed by a tour of the multinational company’s facilities.