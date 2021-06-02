Mykonos: More than 5,000 scheduled flights this summer

1,858 flights are scheduled in June and another 3,455 in July to and from the island

This season begins for Mykonos with over 5,000 scheduled flights for June and July, according to data gathered by the Mykonos-Santorini-Aegean Islands Promo team, led by Ambassador H.A.C.C. New York, Mykonos based, Mr. Costa Skagia.

Specifically, 1,858 flights are scheduled in June and another 3,455 in July to and from the island. This number, although it does not determine the final arrivals, as the situation in the countries of origin of flights, due to COVID-19 is still not clear, is very encouraging and gives a positive picture for the course of this season, since last year, the corresponding flights did not exceed 200 in mid-July.

The largest percentage concerns domestic flights, from Athens, Thessaloniki and Crete, while in terms of direct international flights, Italy has shown great interest, followed by the United Kingdom. and France. Flight planning from the United Arab Emirates and Israel has also increased.