Mykonos Police bust Italian ‘g-string’ gang! (video-photos)

Mykonos police arrested the members of an Italian gang known as the ‘g-string gang’ on Saturday afternoon which used sexy women in thongs to distract unsuspecting tourists and rob them of credit cards and gold items like expensive watches.

A blunder on the part of the gang members was key in detecting and dismantling the ring. The two Italian women who were walking half-naked in the beach bar SantAnna tried to steal two young Italians, who, as it turned out were police officers in Mykonos for a short vacation. Another American tourist, who had just “lost” her very expensive mobile phone, managed to locate it through the Gps application she had installed on her mobile phone.

Both the Italian and the American tourist informed the SantAnna staff about the incident and with the help of the GPS app, the members of the gang, two women and two men were found wandering in the beach bar, looking for their new potential prey.

Without wasting time, the beach bar officers surrounded and trapped the four people, at the same time notifying the Police. Men from the Mykonos Sub-Directorate immediately rushed to the store and arrested the members of the ring on the spot.

During their arrest, five bags belonging to tourists were found in the possession of the gang members.