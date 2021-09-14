Mykonos tap water dangerous to drink, lab result shows (video)

The issue came to light after a sample was sent to a private lab

The quality of the water in Mykonos was deemed unsuitable for drinking after an analysis of a sample was carried out at a private lab.

The results of the lab analysis revealed bacteria and germs exceeding the permissible limits. The sample was sent for examination by a local resident, who was disturbed after the commotion with the “black” water running in the taps of houses in the area of Marathi due to damage to a post-refinery system.

The results of the analysis are extremely concerning, bringing to the fore the issue of public health risk.