National Technical University of Athens Prom Racing team dominates at Formula Student competition (video)

The electric racing car of the team of the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) reached the top in the International Formula Student Competition. Prom Racing designed and built its first electric racing car and is the first Greek team to win a Formula Student competition!

In competitions held even on famous Formula 1 tracks such as the Hungarian Hungaroring and the German Hockenheim, the NTUA team dominated, winning in many cases even the 1st place in all dynamic races, with top distinctions in the Endurance categories, Engineering Design Event, and Cost Event.

Its dominance was absolute in the race that took place in the Czech Republic, its performance in the Netherlands also standing out, while especially in the competition of Germany the team took 5th place in the General Ranking among the 38 top electric teams in the world.

The Schools of Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Computer Engineering of the NTUA as well as the sponsors of the team had a decisive contribution to all the successes of Prom Racing – despite the difficulties of the pandemic and the transition from thermal to an electric motor for the car.