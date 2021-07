The NBA star is one of the many celebrities that chose the island of winds for his vacations

The Brooklyn Nets NBA star James Harden is one more celebrity that picked Mykonos to relax and enjoy his holidays.

The NBA player is on the cosmopolitan island, and of course, did not miss the opportunity to check out the parties and enjoy the incredible nightlife.

“The Beard” seems completely relaxed and does not turn down fans who ask him for selfies.

