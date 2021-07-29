New big fire near Patras – Houses are being evacuated (videos)

Thirty firefighters are operating on the scene with nine vehicles, while four aircraft and two helicopters are assisting from the air

A fire broke out at around 13:00 in an area in the area of ​​Profitis Ilias, near the perimeter road of Patras.

As reported by tempo24.gr, houses and businesses are being evacuated for precautionary reason.

The police have orders to evacuate residents from their homes on Artemisiou and Diodorou streets, while Velvitsi settlement in the Mandilo area is also evacuated.

Police has stopped the traffic on Panepistimiou up to Theofrastou street.

