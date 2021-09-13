New York fashion house advertises new collection with clarinet & old Greek women cleaning beans (video)

The video launches the new collection for autumn/winter 2021-2022

The new campaign of the New York fashion house “Aimé Leon Dore” has strong Greek colors and this is because its founder, Teddy Santis, may have grown up in Queens but he is Greek.

The brand’s video is “dressed” with traditional sounds and images from the Greek countryside.

The video, which launches the new collection for autumn/winter 2021-2022, shows locals of all ages posing dressed in the clothes and accessories of the fashion house in Greek landscapes.

Fishermen, shepherds and children on their bicycles, even old women doing laundry and cleaning beans in the yard. And all this while listening to Greek traditional music…

