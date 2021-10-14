No earthquake near Naxos – Athens Geodynamics Institute reversed its initial report

Euro-Mediterranean Institute did not “upload” the earthquake on its page

The Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens issued a correction after it recorded a 5.0 magnitude earthquake had struck near the island of Naxos on Thursday a little after 6 pm.

According to the automatic solution, the tremor had initially been registered as 5.0 Richter, with a focal depth of 10 km and the epicentre was located 25 km northeast of Naxos.

However, a little later, the Insititute reversed its report, completely removing the earthquake, while the Euro-Mediterranean Institute did not “upload” the earthquake on its page.

Protothema.gr contacted the mayor of Naxos, who said that there was no earthquake on the island.

