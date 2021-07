The Reds’ file was approved by the competent body of the league today

After two years, Olympiacos basketball will be playing in Greece’s top-tier league, the Basket League again! The licensing committee examined the club’s file submitted and issued a positive recommendation to the body’s board today.

The Board of Directors of ESAKE, the professional basketball association, gave the “green light” and thus paved the way for the return of Olympiacos to the Basket League, after two seasons.