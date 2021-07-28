Olympic Games: Tsitsipa looses after injury

He continued but he couldn’t reach his known good performance

Stefanos Tsitsipas said goodbye to his dream of the Olympic Games (in the men’s singles) in an inglorious way, as he was defeated 2-1 by the French Uber, although he was easily ahead 1-0 set.

The reaction of the Frenchman came in the 2nd set, in which a great battle took place, but everything was judged in the last point where Tsitsipas was injured.

The Greek champion remained on the ground and seemed to be in pain, but after about 10 minutes and after receiving first aid from the medical team, he returned.

However, it was obvious that he was in pain and had difficulty in his every move, resulting in losing the game.

