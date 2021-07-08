Only vaccinated fans to be allowed in football stadiums

Only vaccinated fans will be allowed to attend sports stadiums, while the capacity of the arenas will not exceed 80%, following the decision of the “National Committee for the Protection of Public Health against COVID-19” in Greece, which unanimously approved the recommendation of the “Committee for the Response of Public Health Emergencies by Infectious Agents”.

The arena capacity of the sports facilities, depending on whether or not they have an electronic ticket system, will reach up to 80% only with vaccinated spectators (including the sick with a similar certificate), with mandatory use of a mask, percentage of minors who can not be vaccinated.

The committee strongly recommends the professional Greek football administrations, the sports clubs, and the media to employ vaccinated professionals in the sports fields. Sports workers who will not be vaccinated must have undergone a mandatory PCR (48 hours) or rapid test (24 hours) before the start of each race.

The timetable for the enforcement of the decision, as well as more details of their implementation, will be specified in the Clarifying Instructions issued by the General Secretariat of Sports in the coming days and in the relevant Health Protocols. In addition, the Health Protocol for the Athens Half Marathon was approved, with registrations only for fully vaccinated.

