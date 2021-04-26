Oscars 2021: Nomadland takes best picture – full winners list

Director Chloe Zhao’s acclaimed drama “Nomadland” took best picture, director, and actress (Frances McDormand) at the pandemic-delayed 93rd Academy Awards. But the biggest shock happened in the best actor category, where “The Father” star Anthony Hopkins upset Chadwick Boseman’s expected posthumous Oscar win for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Taking place primarily at L.A.’s historic Union Station, the Oscars also honored Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) for best supporting actor and Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”) took home best-supporting actress.

source usatoday.com