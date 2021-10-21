Outlaw threatens Turkish-Cypriot politicians with new sex videos

The first video forced the so-called Prime Minister of the pseudo-state of the occupied by Turkey northern part of Cyprus Ersan Saner to resign

The wanted mafia boss Sedat Packer has threatened to leak more sexually explicit videos involving other politicians in the occupied areas of Cyprus, with his last post on social networks.

The release of the sex video, which showed the now resigned “prime minister” of the pseudo-state Ersan Saner, led to a political crisis.

Described – in Turkey – as the “leader of organized crime”, he directly threatened Turkish Cypriot politicians with “records” in his hands that are capable of destroying them. He wrote in an intense and threatening style:

“Turkish Cypriot politicians who supported the conspiracy against me in Turkey by allying with drug dealers and illegal betting organizations, you are all done. The file passed into my hands. You have to worry. I will reveal to you, Those who have a feeling of shame should resign and leave “, he wrote.

Packer hinted that he had sexually explicit video recordings with politicians during love affairs in luxury hotels in the occupied territories. He even warned that the videos in question will be posted on a page called “Crazy Sergeant” where the “protagonists” and what they do will be clearly visible.

According to Turkish media, Packer is said to have in his possession either the infamous archive of the so-called “king” of gambling in the occupied territories – Khalil Faliali, or a copy of it. Filiali, the owner of a hotel-casino, although he presents himself as a philanthropist in the occupied territories, has been remanded in custody on serious charges of extortion, beatings, kidnapping, etc.

Recently, Packer, who has been exiled after being forced to leave for the United Arab Emirates, posted a lengthy video on Youtube accusing Erdogan’s party politicians of conspiracy to commit murder and rape, drug trafficking, abuse of power, and many others, which have occupied headlines of the Turkish press.

Journalist Erk Acarer was the first to reveal the existence of the video in the occupied territories, which led to the resignation of the pseudo-state prime minister and close associate of Ersin Tatar. In his posts on social media, Acarer revealed that he saw the footage from the video in question, pointing out the improprieties taking place involving politicians in the occupied territories, but never come to light.

The media in Turkey and the occupied territories are now wondering who will be the next politician to be “explosed” by the fugitive.