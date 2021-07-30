Panathinaikos BC player Kalaitzakis moves to Bucks for $300,000

He was a second draft pick in a trade with the Pacers

Panathinaikos BC player George Kalaitzakis will be a teammate of Giannis Antetokounmpo at Milwaukee after the NBA defending champions paid the Greek team $300,000 set as his buy-out fee.

It was the Bucks’ second pick of the second round of the night as the NBA champions had dealt their original pick (No. 31) to Indiana for picks at No. 54 (Sandro Mamukelashvili) and No. 60 (Kalaitzakis, 22 years old) along with two future second-round selections.

Milwaukee had originally acquired No. 31 from Houston in March as part of a deal that brought P.J. Tucker to the Bucks.

