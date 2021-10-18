PM Mitsotakis and Tsipras go head to head in Parliament over Covid-19 pandemic (video)

In the Plenary Session of the Parliament PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the main opposition leader of SYRIZA Alexis Tsipras are debating the handling of the pandemic.

The two men are discussing the matter following an official request by the opposition regarding the Greek government’s management of the pandemic. The debate was initially scheduled to be held last Friday in the “Prime Minister’s Hour”, but was postponed for today due to the problems caused by the bad weather “Ballos”.

The President of SYRIZA, Alexis Tsipras, in his opening statement, accused the government from the podium that the country is mourning more than 15,000 citizens and that Greece is surpassing countries, which at the beginning of the pandemic were the negative example, in cases and deaths. “You are hiding,” Mr. Tsipras told the government, adding “to hide your catastrophic failure.”

On his part, Mitsotakis said Tsipras was not resenting the real data regarding the pandemic, adding that the economy would not close down again.

The PM said the government was continuing to fight every day to persuade the citizens to get vaccinated. “I do three meetings a week studying the pandemic,” he said, adding that the phenomenon has not been overcome as is the case around the world. At the same time, the Prime Minister urged Tsipras to quote “the real data and not the misinformation in your speech”.

“You choose to present the really bad data of our country in the deaths in the last month. The real data show that Greece has 1,480 deaths per one million population, a much better performance than the European Union average.