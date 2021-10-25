PM Mitsotakis expressed condolences over the death of Fofi Gennimata

The Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, expressed his condolences for the loss of the president of the Movement for Change, Fofi Gennimata.

The prime minister, who is in Saudi Arabia will cut his trip short to return tomorrow, said about her death “but we are also flooded with thoughts caused by her unjust and untimely demise.”

According to the Prime Minister, “Fofi was a fighter of life, battling with dignity the difficulties of her health and the enemy that struck her family. And she stayed upright until the end.”