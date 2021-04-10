PM Mitsotakis talks with Civil Protection Minister over murder of journalist Giorgos Karaivaz

The Minister of Citizen Protection, Michalis Chrysochoidis, said the police would soon arrest the criminals responsible for the murder of Greek journalist Giorgos Karaivaz, exiting the Maximos Mansion after his meeting with PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Saturday.

Chrysochoidis spoke of a heinous crime, noting that by order of the Prime Minister, the investigations to solve the case will be accelerated.

As he said, “Very soon, as the Greek Police always do, it will find the culprits and bring them to justice.” As he noted, “Greece in every statistic is a country that has a very small percentage of homicides throughout Europe, it is a quiet, safe and peaceful country.”

In concluding, he said: “I express my deep and sincere condolences to the family of Giorgos Karaivaz “.

The Prime Minister sent a message about the murder of Giorgos Karaivaz and what he asked from Michalis Chrysochoidis, during his meeting, through social media.

“The cold-blooded murder of journalist Giorgos Karaivaz has shocked the whole society. I met with the Minister of Civil Protection, Michalis Chrysochoidis, in order to request a speedy investigation of the case. He assured me that the Greek Police is making every effort to find the culprits. I express my sincere condolences to his family.”

Meanwhile, police are searching CCTV footage they have gathered from shops, businesses, homes, but also from traffic cameras, with security officers trying to trace the route the killers followed to reach and to escape from the crime scene in Alimos. The perpetrators appear to have followed and tracked the journalist’s movements for days, knew when he was leaving and when he was returning home, and set a death trap for him on Friday.