PM Mitsotakis to El-Sisi: These are the condition for rapprochement between Athens and Ankara

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the 9th Tripartite Summit of Greece – Cyprus – Egypt

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, at the Maximos Palace, on the sidelines of the 9th Tripartite Summit of Greece – Cyprus – Egypt.

During the meeting of the two leaders, the excellent level of bilateral relations was confirmed, while emphasis was placed on the fields of energy and defense. Developments in the Mediterranean and the wider region, which call for the development of the EU-Egypt strategic relationship, were also discussed.

According to government sources, Kyriakos Mitsotakis briefed the Egyptian president on Turkey’s recent provocative moves, stressing its destabilising role in the wider region. He reiterated his readiness for dialogue and rapprochement on the condition of respecting the international law, sovereignty, and sovereign rights of our country and refraining from provocative actions.

The Mitsotakis-Al Sisi talks on Turkey’s provocative moves and the conditions set by Athens for rapprochement with Ankara is gaining importance, given that about a month ago (September 8th) the Egyptian president met with Tayyip Erdogan, as part of the Turkish side’s effort to normalise its relations with Cairo.

In addition, the Prime Minister briefed Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on the recent strategic moves of Greece in the diplomatic field with the defence agreements with France and the United States. These agreements, as Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the Egyptian President, confirm and strengthen the role of Greece as a pillar of stability and security in the wider region and open new prospects for closer cooperation with countries that share common interests in the Eastern Mediterranean, such as Egypt.

They also discussed the latest developments in the Cyprus issue and in Lebanon, a country with which Greece, Cyprus, and Egypt maintain excellent relations and to which they provide firm support, as well as the developments in Libya and the prospects for the country after the elections.

The enlarged meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, the Minister of Environment and Energy, Costas Skrekas, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, responsible for Economic Diplomacy and Extroversion, Costas Frangogiannis, the Director-General of the National Security Advisor, Thanos Dokos.