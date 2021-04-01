PM Mitsotakis to visit Libya next week

He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Dendias

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to visit Libya next week.

After the political change in the North African country, Athens appears ready to restore its relations and to claim a role in the next day of an important country for the Greek geostrategic interests.

As government spokeswoman Aristotlelia Peloni told reporters during the daily press briefing, the Prime Minister, accompanied by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, will pay a visit to Libya on Tuesday, April 6, where he will meet with the President of the Transitional Presidential Council Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

The visit of the Prime Minister will also mark the immediate operation of our Embassy in Tripoli.

It should be noted that on the same day of Mitsotakis’ visit to Libya, the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council President, Charles Michel, will be on a visit in Ankara.

