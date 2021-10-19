Police officer fires shots on football pitch in Portugal (video)

After the final whistle, players and coaches from both teams clashed

Police fired shots into the air at the end of a regional football game on Sunday in Portugal to stop a fight between the teams and fans.

The game between hosts Olimpico do Montijo and Vitoria Setubal B ended in a goalless draw and after the final whistle, players and coaches from both teams clashed.

A few fans at Montijo’s Campo da Libertade stadium also stormed onto the pitch and joined in the melee.

The violence then escalated and as additional policemen appeared, they were captured on video firing their weapons into the air. Up to nine shots were heard and one officer pointed a gun at a player.

The situation involved “aggression between various people who participated in the sporting event, including supporters of the two teams, who invaded the field,” a police statement said.

“A PSP teve de separar adeptos e jogadores que se envolveram em confrontos, no jogo O. do Montijo e V. Setúbal B, a contar para a 1ªD distrital da AF Setúbal. Agentes da PSP efetuaram vários disparos para o ar e um chegou mesmo a apontar a arma na direção de um jogador.” ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/B0ecnT4UEe — 𝐴 𝐶𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑙𝘩𝑎 𝑑𝑜 𝐶𝑜𝑙𝑜 2 (@cartilhaReborn) October 17, 2021

“The officers that were there to ensure the security of the sporting event, intervened immediately to end the aggression in progress. Three police officers gave warning shots, by firing their weapons up in the air.

“The police action, including the shots produced, did not result in injury or damage.”

A disciplinary inquiry has been opened to verify if the actions of the officers “comply with the applicable legislation and internal regulations.”

