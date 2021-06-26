Portland’s entire elite police unit quits after officer indictment

The anti-police rhetoric from leftist activists and politicians has reached high levels.
“The Portland Police Bureau’s highly-trained rapid response team no longer exists after all 50 members resigned from their voluntary positions follow the indictment of one officer for a misdemeanor assault during last summer’s rioting,” Townhall reported.
The officers were often used during the most volatile situations, such as violent ANTIFA riots. The cops will remain on the force, but the unit no longer exists, at least for the time being.
The Portland Police Association, the union representing city law enforcement officers, say it stems from an incident from last summer.
Petrounias “Lord of the Rings”: Gold medal & qualification for the Olympic Games
Breaking: Portland Police’s entire rapid response team, the unit tasked with responding to riots, has resigned from their roles after @DAMikeSchmidt announced the prosecution of one of them & Oregon DOJ is investigating another. https://t.co/0qOkvOEFkz
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 17, 2021
A jury indicted a police officer who is accused of hitting a “photojournalist” but the PPA said he “worked to restore order during a chaotic night of burning and destruction in Portland..” The journalist was part of a violent mob that had continued to riot — it’s not clear why the journalist so easily blended in with the violent protesters.
Read more: Brigitte Gabriel