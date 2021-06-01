‘Potentially hazardous’ asteroid expected to pass by Earth

The asteroid is classified by NASA as a “potentially hazardous object”

A large asteroid is expected to pass within 4.5 million miles of the Earth on Tuesday — a measure that’s nearer than 20 times the distance between here and the moon.

The asteroid, called 2021 KT1, measures about 600 feet, which is about the size of the Seattle Space Needle, according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The asteroid is classified by NASA as a “potentially hazardous object” because it’s larger than 492 feet and is expected to pass within 4.6 million miles of Earth.

also read

Maternity Leave – The Best Countries for Women (infographic)

Scientists say 2021 KT1 will move past Earth at 40,000 mph, but is expected to pass by safely.

source upi.com