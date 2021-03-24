President Putin’s message to Greek President Sakellaropoulou on Bicentenary anniversary

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to his Greek counterpart, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, on the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution, wishing the Greeks prosperity and prosperity.

MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION VLADIMIR PUTIN

TO THE PRESIDENT OF THE HELLENIC REPUBLIC

KATERINA SAKELLAROPOULOU

ON THE 200TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE GREEK REVOLUTION

Athens 24/3/2021

Madam President,

Receive the warmest congratulations on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Hellenic Republic – Independence Day.

In our relations with Greece, which are based on long-standing traditions of friendship, as well as cultural and spiritual closeness, we attach great importance.

We hope that the holding of the Year of History Russia – Greece, the inauguration of which coincides with the 200th anniversary of the beginning of the national liberation struggle of the Greek people, will contribute to the consolidation of mutually beneficial relations between our countries.

I wish you good health and every success, and to all your fellow citizens – prosperity and well-being.

Sincerely,

Vladimir Putin.