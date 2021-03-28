Prince William named the sexiest bald man in the world

Prince William has added another title to his rank.

Researchers found that the 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge was described as “sexy” 17.6 million times in blogs, reports, and pages found through Google search, according to a report from The Sun, which cited a study by cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita.

The royal’s search results beat out Mike Tyson, Jason Statham, Pitbull, and Michael Jordan, who completed the list’s top five men.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Bruce Willis, Vin Diesel, Floyd Mayweather, and John Travolta were also mentioned in the study, as well as Vladimir Putin.

“There are quite a few bald public figures we can feast our eyes on,” a spokesperson for Longevita said, according to the outlet.

source people.com

