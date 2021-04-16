Project Veritas to sue Twitter after New York Times

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe plans to sue Twitter on Monday after the social media platform banned him for allegedly “operating fake accounts.”

O’Keefe vowed to file a defamation lawsuit against Twitter and make the company “pay” for accusing him of “operating fake accounts” or using “multiple accounts.” Twitter said that O’Keefe’s account was suspended for allegedly violating rules against “platform manipulation and spam,” which include both specific charges.

“I am suing Twitter for defamation because they said I… ‘operated fake accounts,'” O’Keefe said in a statement. “This is false, this is defamatory, and they will pay. Section 230 may have protected them before, but it will not protect them from me. The complaint will be filed Monday.”

The account of Project Veritas, a conservative group known for recording hidden camera videos it says expose “corruption” and “dishonesty,” was permanently banned in February. Twitter alleged that it had violated the company’s policy against doxxing by showing the home address of a Facebook executive in a video, which the group denied doing. O’Keefe’s account was temporarily suspended at the same time but later restored. Twitter said that Thursday’s suspension is permanent.

source newsweek.com