Qatar Airways launches direct flights from Doha to Mykonos

Qatar Airways is launching its direct flights from Doha to Mykonos on May 14 when Greek tourism is scheduled to reopen to visitors.

There will be three flights per week, connecting the Greek island with more than 35 cities in Asia and the Middle East.

On the occasion of the resumption of services, the Minister of Tourism Haris Theocharis noted: “I feel very proud to welcome Qatar Airways to Mykonos. It is a very pleasant fact that the Greek island, this internationally renowned luxury destination, is included in the itinerary of the company’s renewed summer program”.

At the same time, Mr. Theocharis referred to the effort for the successful restart of Greek tourism, under the slogan “All you want is Greece”, inviting Qatar Airways friends from all over the world to visit Mykonos and Greece in general.

